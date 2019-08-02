Lions Club
meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions Club will tour the new Cedar Falls Public Safety Building on South Main Street at noon Monday.
Members will enjoy lunch, and public safety officials will guide the members through the recently completed facility.
Guests are always welcome at the Lions meetings. Contact Roy Justis at 321-2048 for further information.
Legion hosts
weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
On Monday, tenderloins and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday. A Sons meeting is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The post's 100th anniversary celebration is planned that evening at the Electric Park Ballroom.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, with a birthday open house from 2 to 4 p.m.
Movie night
set at stadium
WATERLOO -- "Incredibles 2” will be the feature film for the Waterloo Bucks final Family Movie Night in 2019 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on Aug. 9.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m.
There will be free admission, and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
Downsizing
program set
CEDAR FALLS -- Trent Law Firm and Caring Transitions will host a free event at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at 7511 University Ave.
It will address questions seniors face and who to turn to with later-life transition questions.
Caring Transitions helps with relocations and estate sales. Triumphant Living is an organization that provides court-appointment guardianship and conservatorship services to seniors or other dependent adults.
No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call 242-7819 or email kshimp@caringtransitions.net.
Humane society
names board
WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society board members were chosen at the recent society annual meeting.
President is Joanne Koweil, and vice president is Leon Galehouse. Karen Steffes is secretary, and treasurer is Tom Blanford.
Additional board members include Tori Jermeland, Laurie Lumetta, Mark McCombs, Becky Riehm, Amanda Stack, Sarah Thompson and Virginia Wilber.
Waterloo library
offers book club
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will host a Bookaholic Book Club from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at El Patron at 301 E. Fourth St.
Book of the month is "Educated" by Tara Westover.
Bookaholic Book Club titles are available for checkout from the library. Registration is required.
Stroke support
group planned
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome.
The event is free and open to the public. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call 483-1360.
