Eagles Auxiliary slated to meet
WATERLOO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles 764 Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Included will be initiation, nominations for officers and nominations for delegates for the state convention.
Auxiliary members are encouraged to attend.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
A LOOM meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday. Cheeseburgers are on the menu Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The menu Saturday includes smoked ribs, pork chops, brisket and burnt ends by Whispering Smoke.
Pony Express Ride scheduled
WATERLOO — The 52nd Pony Express Ride for Camp Sunnyside will be Friday and Saturday.
Pony Express riders are made up of saddle clubs from all over Iowa, collecting money for Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside near Ankeny.
There will be riders at Decorah, starting at 8 a.m. Friday in Calmar, West Union, Fayette, Oelwein, Independence and through Evansdale, Waterloo and Hudson, along with collection points at most of those locations.
Volunteers are needed at the collection sites.
For more information, go to www.ponyexpressridersofiowa.org.
Peeps Olympics slated April 27
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host a “Peeps Olympics” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.
People can take extra Peeps treats from the holidays and put them to the test at the 2019 Peeps Olympics.
Participants will learn how to build a catapult and put their Peeps through a series of catapult challenges, including:
- How high can your Peep fly?
- How far can your Peep travel?
- Peeps target practice!
The program is included with regular admission: $5 for adults and children 4-13, members and children 3 and younger are free.
Blood drive set in Jesup
JESUP — A Jesup blood drive is planned for 1:30 to 6 p.m. April 23 at the Jesup American Legion.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Job Foundation hosts event
WATERLOO — The Job Foundation will host its annual Affirmation Event at 5 p.m. April 25 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The event provides an opportunity for Job students to show appreciation toward their mentors. Additionally, Job students will be highlighted for their accomplishments throughout this school year.
The Job Foundation is a local nonprofit that provides financial literacy, mentoring, academic support and leadership development.
For more information, contact Darvel Givens at 504-2309 or darvel@thejobfoundation.org.
Baccalaureate service slated
WATERLOO — High school and college graduates are welcome to attend a communitywide baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church at 5 p.m. June 2.
African-American students from the Cedar Valley area and who graduated from August 2018 through May are encouraged to participate.
Registration deadline is May 15.
A coalition of African-American churches in the Cedar Valley is the sponsor of this event. The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the longstanding tradition of recognizing student accomplishments.
For more information, contact Miriam Tyson at 291-7698 or mtexcellence12@gmail.com.
Genealogy club sets free event
DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History Club will offer a free program at 2 p.m. April 23 at the Denver Public Library.
Theresa Liewer with the Iowa Genealogy Society in Des Moines will be on hand to present “DNA Basics She will discuss the three DNA tests — Y, mtDNA and sutosomal — in layman’s terms, and talk about the major testing companies and what information these tests can offer the user.
The program is free and open to the public.
Contact the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us. to register, so space is available and enough handouts are provided.
