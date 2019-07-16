Steak fry set
in Gilbertville
GILBERTVILLE -- The American Legion Post 714 will have a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $16 for a ribeye or T-bone, $12 for a sirloin or $11 for chicken breast. Salad bar is $7.
The meal will be served with baked potato, vegetable, salads, rolls, coffee or milk.
Everyone is welcome.
Allen Nurse camp
plans graduation
WATERLOO -- Allen College will host a graduation ceremony for the eighth annual Summer Nurse and Health Careers camp students at 10 a.m. Friday in McBride Auditorium, Gerard Hall.
A reception will follow.
Pork chop meal
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host a smoked pork chop meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.
Village Inn collects
school supplies
WATERLOO -- The Village Inn restaurants in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are helping kids prepare to head back to school.
Beginning this week, both Cedar Valley locations will be collecting school supplies for local members of the Boys & Girls Clubs to use during the 2019-2020 academic year.
A drop-off box and suggested school supply lists will be displayed in the lobbies of both locations. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 12.
All collected school supplies will be given to the local Boys & Girls Club for distribution among their members.
Rydell to host
Car & Bike Show
WATERLOO -- The 11th annual Rydell Car & Bike Show is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Rydell Chevrolet.
Everyone is welcome. Food and beverages will be available from Tama County Pork Producers.
There is $10 registration for those who wish to enter a vehicle or bike. There will be no classes; Top 25, Best of Show, and two Best Bike trophies will be awarded.
All proceeds from the event will be going to Cedar Bend Humane Society and Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
CBHS will have adoptable dogs and cats available for on-site adoptions, and food bank staff will be accepting donations for the summer personal care drive.
