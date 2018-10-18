Christmas craft show planned
JANESVILLE — The 42nd Christmas Shoppe Craft Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Janesville School, 505 Barrick Road.
There will be more than 80 tables of crafts and homemade baked goods, plus a “Market Place” featuring commercial products. Lunch also is available.
Proceeds go to scholarships and Christmas families.
Lions breakfast set for Sunday
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will have an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Builidng.
Cost is $7 for adults or $4 for children younger than 12.
There also will be a bake sale by the New Hartford Women’s Club.
Dinner planned at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Odd Fellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The family-style meal will include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
AMVETS host steak dinner
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will host a steak supper Saturday.
The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fish fry set in Waverly
WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 will host an all-you-care-to-eat meal today at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Serving will be from 5:30 - 7 p.m., and the cost is $8.
This meal is open to the public.
