Band to play
at Wilder Park
ALLISON -- A free concert is planned Aug. 14 at Allison's Wilder Park.
At 6:30 p.m., Merv Edeker's Band will play "old-time" dance music -- waltzes, polkas and fox trots. The California St. Sax Quintet takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Popcorn, loose-meat sandwiches, walking tacos, pie and ice cream will be available.
People should bring lawn chairs.
Independence
sets blood drive
INDEPENDENCE -- A Buchanan County community blood drive will take place from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan County Health Center.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Scout Me In
nights planned
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- The Winnebago Council Boy Scouts of America will host Scout Me In recruitment nights the week of Sept. 8 through 14.
Call the Winnebago Council office at 3 234-2867 to find the nearest Scout Me In night.
An " Exploring the Outdoors" event then is set for 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Ingawanis Adventure Base in Waverly.
Symphony picks
board members
CEDAR FALLS -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra has selected new directors for the orchestra’s board.
New directors include Erin Lyons, vice president and trust officer at Lincoln Savings Bank in Waterloo; Deborah Berry, president and executive director of KBBG Radio and a former state legislator; Felicia Smith-Nalls, neighborhood coordinator for the city of Waterloo and co-owner of The Studio; John Berry, executive director and CEO of Tri-County Head Start in Waterloo; Scott Peters, department head and professor in the department of political science at the University of Northern Iowa; and Bill Witt, is a retired photojournalist and former state legislator.
New officers are Edward Gallagher III, president; Brad Jensen, president-elect; Joanne Lane, past president; Martha Kroese, secretary; and Louis Fettkether, treasurer.
Other continuing board members are Angeleita Floyd, Kate Dunning, Robin Frost, Virginia Wilbur, James Kenyon, Stephanie Clohesy, Bard Mackey, Renee Veenstra, Sally Malcolm, Chris Hoffman, Stephen Gaies, Lee Nicholas and Linda Waldon.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s 2019-2020 season opens at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. For more information, go to wcfsymphony.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.