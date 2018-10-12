WAVERLY — Tom Trenney will be the featured organist at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Oct. 19.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel.
It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Trenney in the Chapel Commons.
Trenney, minister of music at First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln, Neb., is serving as visiting conductor of the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor and visiting artistic director for Christmas with Wartburg during Lee Nelson’s sabbatical.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday by contacting Marcia Haugen at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.
The series will continue Nov. 9, Feb. 15, March 15 and April 12.
Support group meets Monday
WATERLOO — A Pulmonary Support Group for individuals with lung disease (COPD, asthma, fibrosis, emphysema, etc.) meets at 4 p.m. Monday at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Room 6, on the first floor.
The group meets the third Monday of each month.
Family members are welcome to come. Use Entrance 2A off West Dale Street and watch for signs.
Contact Aleshia at 235-3911 with questions.
South Africa topic of talk
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions’ October topic is “South Africa’s Fragile Democracy.”
People are welcome to the talk in the conference room at the Cedar Falls Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Discussion will follow watching a DVD focusing on political corruption and economic stagnation there.
This community study group is co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
Kiwanis will meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.
Kevin Blanshan will talk about Waterloo’s “Complete Streets Program.”
Guests are always welcome. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Hospital to host ladies night
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital is hosting Ladies Night Out, complete with wine, appetizers and 3D mammograms.
Women can schedule a yearly mammogram any time between 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Allen is located at 1825 Logan Ave. A doctor’s order is required. Call 235-5100 to schedule an appointment.
Additionally, walk-in mammograms without an appointment are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Allen Hospital, Prairie Parkway and United Medical Park. Go to unitypoint.org/mammogram for more details.
Quota to host guest night
CEDAR FALLS — The non-profit service club Quota International of Waterloo will have its monthly meeting Oct. 23 at the Clarion University Plaza, 5826 University Ave.
Gathering time is 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The menu will be chicken marsala, whipped potatoes, broccoli, garden salad, rolls and drinks. Dessert is provided by members.
First-time visitors will enjoy their meal as Quota’s guest. Make a reservation by calling Pat at 233-4635.
There will be a short power point presentation about Quota by First Vice President Beth Wagner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.