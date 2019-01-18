Try 1 month for 99¢

Mini-retreat set for Sunday

WATERLOO — Dr. Bill Mulcahey will lead participants in an examination of a central theme in St. Luke’s Gospel, “… and all flesh shall see the salvation of God,” at a winter mini-retreat sponsred by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo.

The retreat will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at COR, 220 E. Fourth St.

Luke’s Gospel is the source of most of the Sunday Scripture readings in the lectionary cycle for 2019.

Cost is $10 per person, or $15 per couple. Walk-ins are welcome. Information is available at waterloocatholics.org/winter-mini-retreats.

Faith group meets Monday

WATERLOO — “Why Be Part of the Church” is the topic for the Focus on Faith discussion Monday.

It’s set for 7 to 8 p.m. at COR, 220 E. Fourth St.

Focus on Faith discussions, sponsored by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo, are held in conjunction with the rite of Christian initiation of adults and provide an opportunity to explore different aspects of the Catholic faith.

They are open to all adults and young adults who want to review or learn more.

Women’s group meets Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — Women of Faith will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls.

There’s a vegetarian potluck supper and evening of learning and conversation. This month’s program features a performance by the Bosnian dance group KUD Kolo.

All are welcome. For information, contact Ruth Ratliff at ratliff@cfu.net

Forum series to begin Thursday

WATERLOO — The Winter Forum Series will start this year from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at COR at 220 E. Fourth St.

It’s a winter enrichment programs for adults and young adults. Stacia McDermott, director of spiritual life at Loras College, will talk.

It is free and open to the public, and information is available at https://waterloocatholics.org/winter-forum.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments