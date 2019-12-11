Cookie walk set at North Star
WATERLOO —- North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave., will have a holiday treat walk from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
People can pick their own assortment of cookies and candy (pet treats, too).
All proceeds benefit people with disabilities. The event is sponsored by the Joint Volunteers of the Arc of Cedar Valley.
Snowden House plans tea parties
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host themed teas at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month through July.
Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well treats and a classic low tea.
The schedule includes:
- Saturday — International Winter Holidays Tea.
- Jan. 11 — Very Merry Unbirthday Tea.
- Feb. 8 — Remember the Ladies Tea.
- March 14 — St. Patrick’s Irish History Tea.
- April 11 — Victorian Easter Tea.
- May 9 — Celebrating Mother Earth Tea.
- June 13 — Neverland Tea.
- July 11 — A Tea Where the Wild Things Are.
Cupcakes for each party are sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.
Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Registration is required. To sign up, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. For more information, call 234-6357.
Artist to speak at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University will host an artist talk and closing reception Friday with Charles City native Russ Nordman.
The artist’s “Iowa Combines” exhibit is currently featured at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at UIU’s Fayette campus.
Nordman received his MFA from the University of Iowa in 1991. After graduate school, he served as an artist-in-residence at the Recology Artist Residency Program at the Sanitary Fill Company in San Francisco.
Since 2002, Nordman has been a professor of media arts at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Nordman will lead the Friday artist talk at noon, followed by the gallery closing reception.
Sons of Norway to meet Dec. 17
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will meet Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Bel Canto, a community chamber choir, will perform.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and pastries members should bring, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
RSVP by calling 483-5071.
Symphony sets New Year’s Eve
CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will present an evening of music and dancing with “Melodies ‘Til Midnight” starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are available at the Gallagher-Bluedorn box office, through UNItix at 273-4849 or by visiting wcfsymphony.org.
