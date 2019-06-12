Quota Club sets
June 25 meeting
CEDAR FALLS – Quota’s monthly business meeting will be June 25 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
The menu includes pulled pork or sloppy joe sandwiches, potato salad, garden salad and beverage. The cost is $10. Guests may eat free.
An informational program about the Job Foundation will follow dinner. Call Pat at 233-4635 by Sunday for reservations or more information.
MS support
group to meet
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 20 at MercyOne Medical Center, wing G, 4th floor, room 10.
Susan Smith, a vocational rehab supervisor, will discuss state and community vocational rehab programs and resource options.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about MS or about this topic is encouraged to attend.
For more information and to RSVP, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Weight loss
presentation set
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the presentation "Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 20 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock with the WHC General Surgery Clinic will speak.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 352-8033.
Blood drive set
in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON -- A New Hampton blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. June 25 at New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
