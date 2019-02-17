Blood drive set in Tama
TAMA — A Tama and Toledo community blood drive is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Tama Civic Center, 305 Siegel.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Legion to serve stew and chili
JANESVILLE — The Janesville American Legion Post 522 will serve an oyster stew and chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Janesville Riviera-Roose Event Center, 307 Maple St.
Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 and free for those younger than 5, or $1 for an additional bowl of soup.
Raffle tickets also will be sold for a handmade clock by Jack Decker.
