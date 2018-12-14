Try 1 month for 99¢
Santa to visit Woodstock Road

WATERLOO — The public is welcome to join Woodstock Road in Waterloo to enjoy its holiday lighting, as well as greeting Santa Claus and his sleigh.

Santa will be on the street to meet and greet from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23.

Woodland walks planned Jan. 1

INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Conservation will host two hour-long New Year’s woodland walks Jan. 1.

The first starts at 10:30 a.m. at Guy Grover timber, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley. The second is at 1 p.m. at Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd., Independence.

Registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

Blood drive set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — There will be a Cedar Falls community blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.

Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

