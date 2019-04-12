Author to speak
at Jesup library
JESUP -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Jesup Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday about her newest book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa."
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
Garage sales
event slated
JANESVILLE -- Citywide garage sales in Janesville will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.
To have a sale included, sign up at the Janesville Public Library by April 19. Cost is $6.
Blood drive set
in Independence
INDEPENDENCE -- There will be a community blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan County Health Center Wellness Center.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
DAR to meet
April 20 in CF
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet April 20 at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Social time is 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.
The program will be given by Kyle Cory-Yaeggi with Retrieving Freedom.
The DAR is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution.
St. Pat's to host
Leadership Night
CEDAR FALLS -- St. Patrick School will host a Leadership Night in conjunction with the school's annual art show from 5-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Students will assist visitors in experiencing the Leader in Me's 7 Habits.
Art by all preschool through grade eight students will be on display.
St. Patrick was designated a Leader in Me Lighthouse School in 2018. The school is located at 615 Washington St.
Europe topic
of discussion
CEDAR FALLS -- The Great Decision study group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room at the Cedar Falls Public Library to discuss "The Rise of Populism in Europe."
A DVD and discussion will focus on Brexit, far right parties' new popularity in Germany and France and new anti-American and anti-NATO views.
Anyone interested in this topic is encouraged to attend.
The community study group is sponsored by American Association of University Women and United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
Jazz concert set
at Luther College
DECORAH -- The Luther College Jazz Orchestra will present a homecoming concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther campus.
This concert is the culmination of the Jazz Orchestra's 2019 Midwest tour, with stops in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will include a variety of jazz standards, as well as brand new works written by members of the ensemble.
