Christmas fest set in Brandon
BRANDON — The Brandon Historical Society will have a family Christmas shopping day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brandon Community Center.
Selections will include new and some gently used items, home decor, tools, toys, hats, gloves and more.
Lunch will be available all day, and free gift wrapping is offered.
Proceeds will benefit the Brandon bank-museum renovation project.
Music Together events slated
CEDAR FALLS — Music Together will help raise donations for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank with their “Thanksgiving Sing and Share” events. They are from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Nov. 23, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 25 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
Admission is $5 and one non-perishable food item per child.
Music Together is a research-based early childhood music and movement program for children from birth through kindergarten–and the grownups who love them. Seats are limited; RSVP to save your spot at (347) 251-2281, or email kellyparker@fastmail.fm)
Distribution event set
WATERLOO — There will be a Free Food Pantry distribution at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This distribution is open to the public. The pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
AMVETS Riders serve supper
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Riders will host the monthly grilled steak/ham supper on Saturday.
Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. Karaoke will follow.
Button club meeting set
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Topic of our program will be “Shell Buttons,” always a favorite among those Iowans who grew up along the Mississippi River.
Anyone interested in the art, history, and preservation of buttons is welcome to attend.
Contact Anna at 415-7550 for further information.
Hy-Vee sets cooking class
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host “Around the World with Chef Roxy: Italy” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
People can learn how to make Italian cuisine from executive chef Roxy Danielsen and the store dietician. The meal will then be served course by course, with adult beverages. Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
Exchange clubs plan banquet
WAVERLY — Area Exchange clubs will host the annual “One Nation Under God” banquet from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Speaker is Dennis Clark of Clark & Associates & Prosthetics.
Clubs involved the Exchange Club of Waterloo, the Cedar Falls, and Waverly clubs and the Sunrise Waterloo club.
The annual event was started in 1964.
For more information, contact Mike Knapp at 610-0834 or lairdknapp@gmail.com.
AAUW to meet Nov. 25 in CF
CEDAR FALLS — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch will gather at 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, Third and Clay streets.
The 5:30 p.m. program, “Wonder Women,” will be presented by the Cedar River Readers, with empowering stories meant for girls, sisters, mothers, aunts and grandmothers to celebrate past achievements and inspire future triumphs.
This program, created by AAUW Iowa members Ann Gale, Nancy Henderson, Pat Higby, and Sue Jorgensen, was presented at the state conference in 2017.
The menu includes ham balls tossed and rolled, with tomato soup, glazed carrots, and pumpkin bars, or a chef salad with or without meat. The meal includes water, coffee or tea and wine is available for purchase. Cost of the meal is $15; serving is at 6:15 p.m. Reservations may be made by email to AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com by Wednesday or by calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893.
Guests are welcome and anyone may attend and enjoy the meal or attend and listen to the program only.
