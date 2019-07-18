AMVETS host steak dinner
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 Riders will host a steak or ham dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Karaoke will follow. All are welcome.
Farmers market features cukes
WATERLOO — The spotlight will be on cucumbers when the Kimball Ridge Family Market opens Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.
Featured vendor Neal Beck will offer his homegrown cucumbers with complimentary cucumber rye sandwiches.
Other featured produce currently available includes sweetcorn, beets, cabbage, lettuce, kohlrabi, potatoes, green beans, and broccoli, as well as baked goods, plants, eggs, and noodles.
Vets post will host fish fry
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, open to the public.
Cost is $10. The menu includes cod loin, baked beans, homemade coleslaw and potato salad. Carry-out meals are welcome.
PDCM will host Medicare talk
CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.
It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple format.
Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.
Retirees dinner set at restaurant
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for the Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar Falls, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All are invited. For more information, call Jerry at 984-6456.
