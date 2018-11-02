Valley Lutheran
hosts craft sale
CEDAR FALLS — The 11th annual craft sale is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St.
More than 50 vendors will sell homemade crafts and direct sales business items will be available. Lunch will be served.
Admission is $1, or free for students.
Annual women's
conference set
WATERLOO -- The Mission Department of Mount Carmel MBC will host the 19th annual Mother Ruth Thomas Women's Conference on Saturday.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program at 9:30.
Guest speaker will be Heather Newman of Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Theme is "New Beginnings! 2018: The Year of Innovation."
The $20 registration fee includes a gift bag and lunch. The menu is chicken/fried and baked, vegetable medley, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, dessert and beverage.
There will be various vendors available in the lower level of the church. For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Teacher to speak
WAVERLY -- "Sound the Trumpets!,” featuring master trumpeters Vince DiMartino and John Foster, will headline the Wartburg College Trumpet Festival finale concert Thursday.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel.
The Wartburg Trumpet Choir, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, a professor in music education, will perform “Fanfare on America the Beautiful” before DiMartino, Foster and pianist Robert Jeter take the stage for “Sound the Trumpets!”
The High School Festival Choir, also led by Muntefering, will play “Seven Renaissance Intradas” during the intermission.
More than 10 high schools from across Iowa will participate in the one-day festival founded by Muntefering.
Soup contest
set at West
WATERLOO -- The "Best Soup in the Cedar Valley" competition will be held in the West High School culinary lab Nov. 14.
Chefs competing are Brice Dix, Table 1912; Aaron Broshar, Blue Barn BBQ; Kenny Wright, UNI Dining; Haley Ungs, Whiskey Road; and Chef Lumarie and Chef Chris, both Isle Hotel and Casino.
The soup will simmer until 11 a.m. and then be available to staff and community members to purchase for $10 a ticket. The ticket price includes all-you-can-eat soup, assorted crackers, drink and cookies/bars.
Chefs will set up at 6:45-7:30 a.m. in room 318 at West to make a minimum of six quarts of soup.
Students will walk around the room talking and watching the chefs while they work.
Cedar Falls DAR
meets Nov. 17
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Nov. 17 at Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
Social time is 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10.
Col. (Ret) Heidi Warrington will speak on "100 years of Supporting Our Country and Military."
The DAR is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution.
For help with research, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com.
Students take
part in contest
GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco High School, South Tama High School and Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City have been named runners-up in the UnityPoint Health Imagine the Amazing online voting contest.
Don Bosco rallied 138,942 votes, South Tama garnered 45,406 and Immaculate Conception totaled 41,199 in the two-week span of the contest, which ended Sept. 30.
More than 2,600 K-12 nonprofit schools within the 99 counties of Iowa and the primary counties served by UnityPoint Health in Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin were eligible to participate.
