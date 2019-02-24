Free meal set at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will sponsor a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Parking is available.
The free meal is scheduled the last Wednesday of every month. For more information, call 234-1537.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with tater tot casserole and green beans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
There will be a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to noon March 3.
Blood drive set in Sumner
SUMNER — A Sumner community blood drive is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Health program set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center and The W will host a “Compass – Guiding You Toward a Healthy Life” program beginning March 26 at The W.
The five-week program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., once a week on Tuesdays through April 23.
The Compass program will help participants establish and maintain long-term, healthy behavior change.
Each participant will have group and one-on-one attention from a dietitian, wellness coach and personal trainer. Participants can jump-start their physical activity with use of The W throughout the program.
Registration for the program is $85 and includes membership to The W for the duration of the program.
Registration is preferred by March 15. To sign up or learn more, contact Amanda Ramthun at 483-1361.
Female leaders honored at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Youth Leaders and other area organizations will celebrate female leaders during Youth Academy Cafe and Cedar Valley Fashion, Art and Culture Expo on March 26 on the UNI campus.
Other participating organizations include UNI Center for Urban Education, Community Educational Outreach Inc. and Infiniti Enterprises.
Community members also will have the opportunity to view Youth Cafe participants works, ideas and projects during the Cedar Valley Fashion, Art and Culture Expo on March 30 at the Waterloo Convention Center.
Dance planned in Readlyn
READLYN — An Easter Seals Pony Express dance is planned for 8 p.m. to midnight March 9 at Readlyn’s Watering Hole.
There will be live music by Wichita.
Spring break staycation set
CEDAR FALLS — A spring break staycation for ages 5-8 is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18-22 at the Training Center, 4807 University Ave.
There will be periods of exercise, periods of refreshing, and opportunities to try new things, along with pilates for kids, strength training, body weight challenges, board games, opportunities to read and movie time.
Kids should bring a lunch.
Register at www.trainingcenterusa.org. Contact Kay at 269-0790 or kaycervetti@hotmail.com with questions.
There will be a silent auction and freewill donation meal of pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dessert will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. A live auction begins at 7:15 p.m.
