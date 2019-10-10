Wood to play at Bach’s Lunch
WAVERLY — Christina Wood will be the featured organist at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Wood in the Chapel Commons.
Wood, a 2005 Wartburg graduate, owns Healing Rhythms Music Therapy. She also serves as part-time organist at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn. She received a Wartburg Young Alumni Award in 2018.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Judy Butler, music department office coordinator, at judy.butler@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.
The series will continue Nov. 15, Feb. 14, March 13 and April 3.
Waverly church to serve dinner
WAVERLY — The annual St. Mary’s Church fall dinner is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2700 Horton Road.
The menu includes a full turkey dinner with all the fixings and a variety of desserts.
Costs is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and free for kids younger than 5.
Carry-outs are available, and all are welcome. It’s sponsored by Waverly Knights of Columbus and St. Mary Parish.
