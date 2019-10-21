Corey to speak at AAUW event
CEDAR FALLS — Kristen Corey, program planner for the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of Women, will be the guest speaker Oct. 28 at the Cedar Falls-Waterloo AAUW Branch meeting at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club.
Corey received her master’s of science degree in sociology and sustainable agriculture from Iowa State University, where she started her career as an academic researcher for Iowa State Extension. She later moved on to work for the Iowa Department of Human Services and then to her current position within the Iowa Department of Human Rights.
Gathering time is 5 p.m. with the program at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m. Guests are welcome, and anyone may attend the meal or attend and listen to the program only. Dinner is $15 and reservations may be made by emailing AAUWCFWRSVP@gmail.com or by calling Mary Ellen Beckman at 269-1893 by Wednesday.
Kiwanis to host speaker Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Randy Bennet, Waterloo Public Works Manager, will discuss Waterloo recycling and other waste management issues.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Photo contest set in Elma
ELMA — The Serving Our Community Committee, part of The BRIDGE Organization, is hosting its annual photography contest.
You have free articles remaining.
The contest is open to all ages, and photographers do not need to be from the Elma area. Categories are: Around Town, Countryside/Landscape, Birds and Animals, Agricultural and People.
Photos must be taken between Nov. 1, 2018, to Nov. 15, 2019.
Photos, along with a nonperishable food item, must be dropped off at Peoples Savings Bank and digital image emailed to elmaphotocontest@gmail.com by Nov. 15.
Photos will then be on display at Peoples Savings Bank in Elma through Dec. 6 as well as at the Magical Lights Christmas Delights Festivities.
The public will be able to vote on People’s Choice award. A non-perishable food donation is required for each vote.
For more details, email elmaphotocontest@gmail.com.
Quota Club sets Quartermania
WATERLOO — Quota of Waterloo, a nonprofit service club, is sponsoring a night of shopping, quarter auction, food and a cash bar from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts in the Schoitz Rooms.
Auctions will be held at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.; people should bring quarters for the auctions.
The vendors include Color Street Nails, Daisy & Me Jewelry, DoTerra Essential Oils, Essential Bodywear, Greeting Cards, Mary Kay, Norwex, Origami Owl, Pampered Chef, Papparazi Jewelry, Quota Nuts, Radiance Chiropractic, Scentsy, Signature Homestyle, Stamps, Tastefully Simple, Thirty-One and Tupperware.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.