Sullivan VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public. Doors open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On Tuesday, the $6 meal will include spaghetti, garlic bread, side salad and dessert from 5 p.m. until the food is gone.
Wednesday offers free pool, and Thursday there will be a “Friendsgiving Potluck” from 5 to 7 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Friday for the game between the Hawkeyes and Nebraska; in the evening, there will be a 5 burger with chips. Karaoke will be sponsored by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks starting at 1 p.m., and the Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will have a community blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Retirees dinner planned at diner
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for the Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be today at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar Falls, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All are welcome.
Weight loss
presentation set
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 352-8033.
