Prairie Lakes set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — A new Prairie Lakes Church campus is coming to Independence.
The church is leasing space at the Henderson Event Center, 2320 Iowa Ave.
There will be a preview service at the Independence Junior/Senior High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
The first church service at Henderson will be Dec. 24, and Sunday services begin Jan. 5.
Other scheduled events at Henderson Event Center have not been canceled; they will continue as scheduled
All are welcome.
No yard waste pickup Sept. 2
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.
There will be no yard waste pickup or drop off on this date. There will be no makeup date.
Yard waste pickup will resume Monday, Sept. 9.
The Transfer Station/Recycling Center will also be closed.
The site will be open for business Sept. 3. Small quantities of yard waste can be brought to the Transfer Station Tuesday through Saturday.
If you have any questions, call the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Community BBQ set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — A free community barbecue sponsored by VGM/Hellman’s and First Baptist Church is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church parking lot at West Fourth and Baltimore.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served along with baked beans, salads, desserts and cold drinks. There will be games and activities for all ages.
The event will be the kickoff for fall programming planned at the church for adults and children, including choirs, education and social events.
Everyone is welcome.
Mount Carmel food event set
WATERLOO — The Mission Department of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host the annual Taste of Mount Carmel Cruise on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.
People can come and taste the cuisines from the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, Mississippi and France. Cost is $10 for all-you-can-eat.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Blood drive set in Tripoli
TRIPOLI — A Tripoli community blood drive is set for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Academy to hold donation drive
WATERLOO — Royal Legacy Christian Academy will hold an “Items Needed Drive” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its new location, 620 W. 5th St.
The community is encouraged to come and donate items needed for the new building and the upcoming school year. Such items include projectors, educational technology/computers, gym/physical education equipment, recess toys, daycare equipment and toys, hand soap, cleaning equipment and supplies, boxes of tissue, dry erase markers, pencils, student school supplies, gift cards, classroom materials and manipulatives, Spanish children’s books, and healthy snacks.
There will also be sign-up sheets for volunteer opportunities. Please call the school at (319) 595-1097 for more information. Royal Legacy is a dual-language school serving kindergarten through seventh grade students in the Cedar Valley.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
A horse shoe banquet is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and a surprise supper is on the menu at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29, with fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30.
