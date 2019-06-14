Women’s group hosts luncheon
DIKE — The Grundy Area Women’s Connection will host a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dike Memorial Building, 540 Main St. Theme is “Finding Peace and Contentment.”
Cost is $10, and all women are welcome.
Carol Newsom will present “Trials, Tears, Triumphs,” and there will be a “Take Back Spring” feature by Grundy County Extension.
Music will be provided by Marcia Beving.
Reservations must be made by Friday by calling 345-2376. The event is hosted by Stonecroft Ministries.
Free food pantry set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — There will be a free food pantry distribution at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This distribution is open to the public.
The church’s pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. June 24.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
