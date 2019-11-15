Holiday service set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Susie Brooks Womens Missionary Society of Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St., will host the annual Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Theme is “Bring the house back together.”
Youths from across the community will be special guests, and the public is welcome.
The Rev. Thomas Flint is the pastor.
Church to serve holiday meal
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will host a Giving Thanks fellowship meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meal is free, and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 595-1015.
Sunday Bible meeting set
WATERLOO — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays in November at the Airline Community Room, 1346 W. Airline Highway.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730. All are welcome.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — An Oelwein community blood drive is set for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903 for more information.
Planning clinic set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly free Advance Care Planning Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
People should bring valid IDs. For an appointment, call 483-1360.
