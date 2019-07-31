‘Stuff the Bus’ event Saturday
WATERLOO — Walmart and The Salvation Army will provide school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at the two Walmart stores in Waterloo and Cedar Falls from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event in the Cedar Valley is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmarts across the country.
In-store shoppers on Saturday will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.
For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry at www.walmart.com.
AMVETS set to host meal
WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host a meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.E., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The menu includes meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, fresh cucumbers/onions and cake.
The public is welcome.
Altrusa chapter meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Altrusa International Chapter will meet at noon Thursday at NewAldaya in the large conference room, via the main/front entrance.
Altrusa is an international service organization. Chapter members either work or live in the Cedar Valley.
506 Cafe opens Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Waverly Senior Center.
The center is partnering with the Bremer County Historical Society, whose member volunteers will work the lunch event and share proceeds to benefit both organizations.
The August menu includes grilled brats or pulled chicken sandwich, corn chowder soup, macaroni salad, chips and cakes.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local nonprofit organizations.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.
Sales raises funds for Relay
WATERLOO — There will be a multi-family rummage sale for Relay For Life on Friday and Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
Hours will be 9 a.m to 3 p.m. both days.
New items include school supplies, socks, band-aids, hair brushes, scrapbooking supplies and sewing supplies, drinking glasses and more. Gently used items include clothing, housewares, furniture, toys and baby items.
German band set in Wellsburg
WELLSBURG — Ackley’s Little German Band will present a sneak preview concert of their Iowa State Fair program on Aug. 7 at the Wellsburg City Park bandshell, starting at 7 p.m.
The band will present a wide variety of polkas, marches, and show tunes.
People should bring lawn chairs.
The band also will perform at noon Aug. 10 in Pioneer Hall at the Iowa State Fair.
Waterlo
o library offers tech help
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will host “drop-in device advice” technology classes from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday and Aug. 27.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their library cards with them.
Blood drive set in Dysart
DYSART — There will be a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Dog classes start Aug. 8
WAVERLY — Registration for a second session of group and private dog obedience classes in Waverly will be open until Tuesday.
The session will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park, starting Aug. 8, and will meet at 5:30 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays for six weeks.
Cost of the class is $125, with a $25 discount for those who register a rescue dog.
Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart.
Registration, completion of forms, and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. N.E. Call 352-6263 for more information.
