Steak fry set
at AMVETS post
WAVERLY -- AMVETS Post 79 will have a steak fry on Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, with serving from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Call in with meat order before 3 p.m. July 6 to (319) 483-9287.
Apollo 11 event
at public library
WATERLOO -- NASA Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown will speak July 15 at the Waterloo Public Library for a program commemorating the golden anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969.
"Apollo 11 -- Achieving the Goal" is set for 6 to 8 p.m.
It's part of the adult summer library program.
Get tech help at
Waterloo library
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will host a "drop-in device advice" technology class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 23.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their library cards with them.
