{{featured_button_text}}

Steak fry set
at AMVETS post

WAVERLY -- AMVETS Post 79 will have a steak fry on Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, with serving from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Call in with meat order before 3 p.m. July 6 to (319) 483-9287.

Apollo 11 event
at public library

WATERLOO -- NASA Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown will speak July 15 at the Waterloo Public Library for a program commemorating the golden anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969.

"Apollo 11 -- Achieving the Goal" is set for 6 to 8 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

It's part of the adult summer library program.

Get tech help at
Waterloo library

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will host a "drop-in device advice" technology class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 23.

The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.

People must bring their library cards with them.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments