Church to host film talk Sunday
CEDAR FALLS — The February Film: Talk event is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Will Hall, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2410 Melrose.
The selection this month is “Groundhog Day,” and people should view the movie beforehand.
A 1993 release, it is PG-rated and runs 1:41 minutes. Copies are available at the Waterloo Public Library, and it is a $2.99 rental at Amazon Prime or Vudu.
Church to mark anniversary
WATERLOO — Community Southern Baptist Church, 522, Anthony St., is celebrating its 42nd anniversary.
The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a fellowship supper and speakers. On Feb. 8, the Rev. Thomas Flint of Payne AME and his congregation will be guests at a 7 p.m. service.
A Saturday 9 service starts at 1 p.m., followed by a fellowship meal.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Rod Bradley of True Bible Baptist Church in Des Moines. He is also the chairman of the board of Carver Bible Baptist Institute in Kansas City, Mo.
The celebration closes Feb. 10 with 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. worship.
Everyone is welcome.
Church banquet slated for Feb. 9
WATERLOO — The Women’s Ministry of Corinthian Baptist Church will present it annual Sweetheart Banquet on Feb. 9 at the church, 915 Willow St.
The banquet begins at 5:30 and is designed to celebrate friends, family, and spouses.
The public is welcome to attend, and there is a $15 donation requested per person. Contact the church for additional information at 235-0411.
Blood drive set in Ionia
IONIA — An Ionia community blood drive is planned for 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ionia Fire Department, 301 W. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Candlelight ski event planned
WAVERLY — The 18th annual Candlelight Ski Event is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 on the Waverly Rail Trail.
A mile-and-a-quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing and walking, beginning at Kwik Star East, 400 E. Bremer Ave.
Complimentary hot cocoa provided by Nestle Beverage will be at the bonfire turn around. Snow shoes and cross country skis are available for rent at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer.
The event will be canceled by 3 p.m. that day if there is a zero wind chill forecast.
For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Department at 352-6263.
Sunday Speaker guest named
CEDAR FALLS — Roy Behrens, University of Northern Iowa art professor emeritus, will be the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series guest speaker at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Hartman Reserve.
Behrens is well-known for his books on how camouflage in nature influences art and design, especially in the military. Varieties of animal camouflage will be shown and the ways in which these patterns were adapted for military purposes, such as a colorfully patterned World War I ship.
The 2nd Sunday series occurs on the second Sunday afternoon of each month at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building. Each month features a different speaker on topics related to nature and the mission of Hartman Reserve.
WHC to host support groups
WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will host several upcoming support groups:
Tuesday: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group.
Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
New location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Tuesday: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – “Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs” Open to all. Group discussion.
Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden
Feb. 7: 1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Feb. 9: 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Gentle exercise and group discussion.
Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden
