CFU activities set at market
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities will be at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market on Saturday for their annual customer appreciation day at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
They will have family activities including a scavenger hunt plus utility trucks kids can climb on.
Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Market vendors will have seasonal vegetables, including fall squash and pumpkins. There will also be fresh baked goods, hot food and drinks, meat, eggs, popcorn, honey, crafts and more.
Hospital to host support group
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the a meeting of the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carstensen-Gruben Room.
Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
Apples samples set at market
WATERLOO — Apples will be the feature during the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Beck Orchard of Buckingham will offer several kinds of apples with fresh slices to sample and complimentary apple treats.
Other produce in abundance will be cabbage, potatoes, onion, peppers, tomatoes, along with a full array of fall squash and varieties of pumpkins. Fresh bakery, eggs, noodles, and Angus beef will also be for sale.
Iowa Farmers’ Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons are accepted, as well as credit, debit, and EBT cards.
Adult swim class begins at YWCA
WATERLOO — A “Face Your Fears Together” adult swim class will start Oct. 7 at the YWCA Black Hawk County.
Designed to support adults with some fear of swimming, each class session is four weeks with a focus on basic water safety and swimming skills.
Cost is $40 for members and $60 for nonmembers.
For more information, contact Syd Wille at 234-7589 or swille@ywcabhc.org.
