Mobile shred day set for Saturday
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union will host a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ansborough Avenue branch.
A mobile shred truck from Shred-it will be available for attendees to safely destroy unwanted, sensitive documents.
It’s free and open to the public. People may bring up to two 25-pound containers of documents per person.
Group to discuss US-China trade
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions study group will discuss options after viewing a DVD on U.S.-China trade practices at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The community study group, open to the public, is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
Breast cancer program offered
WATERLOO — MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center has launched a new program designed for early recognition of patients at high risk of developing breast cancer. The goal is to detect breast cancer earlier, allowing for implementation of risk-reducing strategies.
The program starts with a screening appointment with a breast surgeon, which includes education about risk factors and a breast exam. From that consult, genetic counseling and testing may be considered, along with medical oncology counseling and continued screening and surveillance for women at a higher risk of breast cancer.
There are many factors that constitute as high risk, including having dense breasts, personal history of breast cancer, family history of breast cancer, known genetic mutation and personal history of chest radiation among others.
To enroll in the program or for more information, call the MercyOne Breast Care Navigator at 272-7084.
Waverly band kicks off season
WAVERLY — The Greater Waverly Municipal Band will begin rehearsals for the 2019 summer season on May 29.
Under the direction of Craig A. Hancock, the band will rehearse from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday through July 24. Thursday night concerts at the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park will begin June 6 and run through July 25. Rain location will be the Parish Hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, just across the street from Kohlmann Park.
The band is open to all area residents who enjoy playing an instrument, and auditions are not required. Band members range from middle-schoolers to senior citizens and come from Waverly, Shell Rock and many surrounding communities.
Players who need an instrument should contact Hancock prior to the first rehearsal. Call 352-8296 or email craig.hancock@wartburg.edu.
Museum to open in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Society will open the Shell Rock Museum, 127 E. Adair St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 for the 2019 season.
There are all new exhibits for this season. The society is accepting donations of items to display pertaining to Shell Rock’s history.
The museum will be open most Saturdays until October. For more information or schedule special visits, call 239-7071. The museum will be open the afternoon of July 4.
Waverly to hold blood drive
WAVERLY — A Waverly community blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
