Training center
hosts classes

CEDAR FALLS -- The Training Center will host a "Healthy Living Class for Teens" at 10 a.m. Saturdays, March 9 through May 18.

The class uses social media, texts, weekly meetings and journaling to learn about healthy living.

Register at www.trainingcenterusa.org. Contact Kay at 269-0790 or kaycervetti@hotmail.com with questions.

LSI receives
program funds

WATERLOO -- Lutheran Services in Iowa has been awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

The funding will support LSI’s HOPES program.

HOPES supports parents of children up to age 5 who experience barriers in raising a healthy family. In-home visits from an LSI parent educator help families build skills and confidence and reduce stressors in the home.

