Training center
hosts classes
CEDAR FALLS -- The Training Center will host a "Healthy Living Class for Teens" at 10 a.m. Saturdays, March 9 through May 18.
The class uses social media, texts, weekly meetings and journaling to learn about healthy living.
Register at www.trainingcenterusa.org. Contact Kay at 269-0790 or kaycervetti@hotmail.com with questions.
LSI receives
program funds
WATERLOO -- Lutheran Services in Iowa has been awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
The funding will support LSI’s HOPES program.
HOPES supports parents of children up to age 5 who experience barriers in raising a healthy family. In-home visits from an LSI parent educator help families build skills and confidence and reduce stressors in the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.