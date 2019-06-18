Methodists will hold
neighborhood meal
WATERLOO -- The First Methodist Church on Fourth and Randolph will host its neighborhood meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meal is free and open to everyone.
College Hill market
sets Thursday event
You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- At the College Hill Farmers Market on Thursday participants will be able to get their Passport to the Arts stamped and get one step closer to winning the grand prize valued at over $260.
In order to win you must attend at least six events put on by three different organizations from the community, once the passport is filled up turn it in at the Hearst Center for the Arts or the Tourism Bureau to be entered into the drawing.
The market, featuring a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, plants and more, is located at 22nd and College streets in the parking lot next to Octopus. For more information contact Jodie Huegerich, collegehillfm@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.