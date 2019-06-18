{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

Methodists will hold
neighborhood meal

WATERLOO -- The First Methodist Church on Fourth and Randolph will host its neighborhood meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The meal is free and open to everyone.

College Hill market
sets Thursday event

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- At the College Hill Farmers Market on Thursday participants will be able to get their Passport to the Arts stamped and get one step closer to winning the grand prize valued at over $260.

In order to win you must attend at least six events put on by three different organizations from the community, once the passport is filled up turn it in at the Hearst Center for the Arts or the Tourism Bureau to be entered into the drawing. 

The market, featuring a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, plants and more, is located at 22nd and College streets in the parking lot next to Octopus. For more information contact Jodie Huegerich, collegehillfm@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments