Lions Club hosts
speaker Monday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions will meet at noon Monday in the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Speaker will be Abby Rippe with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Guests are welcome. Call Roy Justis for further information at 321-2048.
Animal program
set at Fontana
HAZLETON -- Buchanan County Conservation will offer an "Animal Encounters" program at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday until the end of August at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.
Kids can learn about a different animal each week at the park's wildlife display.
Conservation staff will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Coding Camp at
Waterloo library
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will host a CoderDojo Camp from 1 to 3 p.m. July 15 through 19.
Kids will be introduced to coding used in developing websites, apps, programs and games. Attendees will also meet coding enthusiasts and will explore technology in an informal and creative environment.
This is a free camp open to children between 8 and 14 years old. People must bring their library cards with them.
To sign up, go to waterloopubliclibrary.org and click the events tab and select calendar.
Blood drive
set in Waverly
WAVERLY — A Waverly community blood drive is planned for 8 a.m. to noon July 6 at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
