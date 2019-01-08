Woodworkers to meet today
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet today at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the program has club members bringing their favorite jig, device or tool and explaining the way it is used. Members will also bring show-and-tell items.
Guests and woodworkers at any skill level are welcome. The Cedar Valley Woodworkers mission is to assist woodworkers to improve their projects.
For more information, call President Steve Crouse, (319) 230-3447.
Decluttering program set
CEDAR FALLS — Caring Transitions will host a program on downsizing and de-cluttering from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library on Main Street.
There will be information on their services, and people can register to win a free hour of de-cluttering assistance.
No registration is required.
