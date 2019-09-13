Celebration set for pastor, wife
WATERLOO — Community Southern Baptist Church will be celebrating their pastor and wife’s 43 years of service today and Sunday.
The Rev. Morris Anderson of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will speak at 6 p.m. today.
The close out service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday with Clara Gaines and Carl Norman from Community Southern Baptist Church as guest speakers.
Other pastors and choirs will be guests. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call the church at 233-8228.
Fellowship dinner set
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will host its first monthly Community Fellowship Dinner from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The meal is free to the public and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call 290-5834.
Gift of Life
plans event
WATERLOO — Gift of Life Church, 1651 Sycamore St., will present Unlimited Potential Conference at 7 p.m. today.
Psalmist will be Gab Evans, and the Rev. Jason Albright of Calvary Christian Center will speak.
Mission service planned Sunday
WATERLOO — St. Mission Ministry of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have a Mission Worship Service at 4 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome to attend.
Guest speaker is Elder Maneca Seenster of Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Church. Other area churches will participate.
For more information, call Marion Greer, Mission president, at (319) 433-5199.
Suter
to play organ concert
WAVERLY — Erik Wm. Suter will appear in concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 the Wartburg College Chapel.
Suter, a native of Chicago, served as organist at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. has degrees from Oberlin Conservatory and Yale University, and held positions at Trinity Church, Copley Square, and at the Parish of All Saints, both in Boston; and at Trinity Church-on-the-Green in New Haven, Connecticut.
He’s also a commercial pilot and flight instructor.
Ethnic food talk planned
SUMNER — The United Methodist Women of Sumner will host a guest day at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 in the fellowship hall.
Darcy Maulsby, author of “Culinary History of Iowa,” will speak about 150 years of Iowa cuisine and ethnic food traditions.
RSVP by Sept. 25 to Mary Bolte, (563) 237-6554, or to the church, (563) 578-3359.
Blessing of animals set
WATERLOO — Zion Lutheran Church will be having a special Outdoor Pet Blessing service at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in their backyard at 810 Kimball Ave.
Many ELCA congregations celebrate God’s creations and the legacy of St. Francis by holding pet blessing services for the community around this time of the year.
Zion Lutheran will welcome service animals, pets, domesticated animals, wild animals, pets in shelters, bugs or creatures that fly, crawl, run or swim. Those who can’t bring their pets may bring a photo to have it blessed.
Salad luncheon served in Denver
DENVER — The Women’s Fellowship of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver will host the annual salad luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at 300 Washington St.
In addition to the large salad bar, this year’s luncheon will feature scalloped potatoes and ham, homemade desserts, and beverages.
Price is $7.50 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 5. Carry-outs are available.
The church worship service begins at 10:15 a.m., with the luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend.
