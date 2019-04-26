Mount Carmel hosts breakfast
WATERLOO — The ushers of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The menu includes bacon, sausage, salmon patties, eggs, grits, biscuits, pancakes, fruit and beverage for $10.
Then at 4 p.m. Sunday, the ushers will celebrate their “Annual Day.” Several churches will participate in the service.
All are invited to attend. Call the church at 233-9482 for information.
‘Spring Cantata’ set for Sunday
WATERLOO — A “Spring Cantata” will be presented at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Sanctuary Choir under the direction of the Rev. Carol Teare will present a “Symphony of Psalms.”
Choral music of many styles from classic to gospel make up this program.
Chuck and Pat Stilwill will assist with narration. Dr. Randall Harlow will accompany the production.
Instrumentalists include Cara Lockard, violin, Jesse Luke, cello, Jeff McKelvie, trumpet, and the Rev. Joe Greemore, percussion.
The service is based on the ancient tradition of singing and reading the psalms.
Following the cantata, everyone is asked to fellowship and refreshments in the chapel. All are welcome.
Simulcast set at Riverview
CEDAR FALLS — Riverview Conference Center will take part in the “Going Beyond” simulcast with Priscilla Shirer from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Along with Shirer, a Bible teacher, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.
Presented by a Nashville-based publishing company, LifeWay Christian Resources, the simulcast brings women together for a day of biblical teaching, prayer and worship.
For more information, go to riverviewministries.com or call 268-0787.
Hymn Festival set at CF church
CEDAR FALLS — Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 902 Bluff St., will host a Hymn Festival at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Primary organist for the service is Vicar Nathan Wille, SPC. Wille, from Williamsburg, is studying for the ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., and is concluding his year of vicarage at Our Redeemer Lutheran and Peace Lutheran, Shell Rock.
Organist Roxann List, choir music and soloists also will be featured.
The public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 266-2509.
Waterloo church plans celebration
WATERLOO — The Consecrated Choir of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will celebrate their Annual Day at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “I’m Satisfied With Jesus.”
Guests will be the Rev. Joshua Milam, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Manly, and the choir from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids.
The public is welcome.
Gospel concert planned Tuesday
NEW HARTFORD — The Carson family of rural Ackley will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The free concert will include gospel songs sung by the family and accompanied by stringed instruments.
The concert is open to the public, and refreshments are served afterwards.
This is the last in the series of gospel concerts for the summer; performances will resume in September.
