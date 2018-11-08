Church to host meal, concert
WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo will host a soup and chili supper for the community from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes a variety of soups and chilis, breads, desserts and a beverage. Cost is $7 for adults or $4 for children age 6 to 12, with children 5 and younger free.
Proceeds from the supper will go to replenish the church’s Benevolent Fund, helping those in need.
Following the supper, Spirit of Grace, the church’s worship band, will present a special reunion concert from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The concert is free, but donations will be received for the church’s ministry.
Grace Reformed is handicap accessible and located at 520 Maxwell St. Everyone is welcome.
Vets Day event set at UIU
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University’s annual Veterans Day program will begin at 12:15 p.m. Monday.
UIU alumnus and Iowa Army National Guard Maj. Philip Turner, ’08, will be the guest speaker.
Turner is a veteran of Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom and currently serves as the National Guard education service officer.
To coincide with the program, the university is recognizing the Eternal Flame for Peace at the Fayette campus. It was originally installed on the west side of UIU’s Garbee Hall in May 1971 in honor of former UIU faculty member Frank Jones. The memorial was relocated to the Reflective Tribute Veterans Memorial on campus.
Author Fair set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Linda Betsinger McCann will participate in the Waverly Public Library’s Author Fair from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
She will have copies of all of her books, including her newest book, “Prisoner of War Camps in Iowa during World War II.” Everyone is welcome.
