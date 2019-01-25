Church program set for Sunday
WATERLOO — The Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will present its 2019 Women’s Day kickoff program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Theme is “Gamechangers,” and there will be guests from Gift of Life, Mount Carmel, and Royal Legacy Christian Academy.
People are encouraged to show team spirit by wearing favorite sports jerseys.
Call 235-0411 for more information.
Carson family will perform
NEW HARTFORD — The Carson family of rural Grundy County will present a gospel concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the New Hartford Community Center, 303 Broadway St.
The Carson family sings a variety of gospel songs accompanied by guitar, violin, and mandolin.
The concert is free and open to the public. Any questions, or cancellations due to weather may be directed to Ray Hemmer at 277-4848.
Church Women to meet Feb. 1
WATERLOO — The first meeting of 2019 Church Women United of the Waterloo area will start at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the YWCA.
The meeting is open to everyone, and all churches are welcome to send a representative or more.
The program for the day will be “Alive and Running Iowa” on suicide prevention.
St. Paul’s school registration set
WAVERLY — St. Paul’s Lutheran School registration for the 2019-20 academic year will start at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 for current St. Paul’s church members and school families.
Preschool through sixth-grade registration for the community opens at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
A preschool open house is set for 5-6 p.m. Feb. 18, followed by kindergarten orientation from 6-7 p.m. at the school. learn.”
Located across from Kohlmann Park in Waverly, St. Paul’s Lutheran School is an accredited institution by the Iowa Department of Education and welcomes students of all denominations.
Go to stpaulswaverly.org/school for more information.
Work/Worship event planned
CEDAR FALLS — The second annual Work as Worship Retreat livestream event is scheduled for Feb. 22.
This event will be hosted locally from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.
It brings together thousands of Christian business professionals to hear speakers like author Jon Acuff; Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby; and Megan Alexander, correspondent with “Inside Edition,” to talk about the connection between faith and work.
For more information, go to www.workasworshipretreat.org or email info@naz.org. Register at https://events.rightnowmedia.org/attendee/site/283
The $35 cost includes breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Enrichment series scheduled Feb. 7
WATERLOO — Alpha, a 10-week enrichment series for members of Queen of Peace and Sacred Heart parishes, will begin Feb. 7.
It meets from 5:15 to 7 p.m. in O’Hagan Hall at Sacred Heart Parish.
Alpha is an opportunity to learn or review the basic beliefs and practices of the Christian faith. The weekly format includes a light meal, video, and discussion. Information is available at 233-0498 and waterloocatholics.org/Alpha.
Blood drive set for Wednesday
HAWKEYE — A blood drive is set for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Group looks to help foster kids
INDEPENDENCE — Building Direction for Families is planning to help area youth in foster care celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition out of foster care.
They want to provide youth in Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette counties with some of the things typically associated with the high school graduation — senior pictures, invitations, cakes and refreshments for their celebration, along with items needed as they transition out of foster care and head off to college or their first apartment.
Businesses, churches, organizations and members of the community can help by giving a gift, a service or by making a donation.
For more information, contact Beth Ownby or Susie Galpin at Building Direction for Families, (319) 334-5105 or admin@bdfempowerment.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.