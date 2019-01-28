Legion plans
week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open at noon Monday. Bingo is planned at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, brats and baked beans will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. A fish fry is planned for 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The Legion will have a Super Bowl party Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. Bring snacks to share.
Kiwanis Club
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.
Speaker will be Danny Laudick, executive director and co-founder of Red Cedar, an accelerator/venture capital fund and incubator in Cedar Falls
Anyone interested in serving children who wants to know more about Kiwanis is welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Sullivan VFW
plans activities
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., has several events planned for this week.
On Tuesday, the $5 meal will be tuna and noodles with dinner roll and dessert.
On Wednesday, patrons can play pool for free until 6 p.m. Bingo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday walking tacos will be $3, and Casey's Music to Go will provide karaoke beginning at 8 p.m.
Walking tacos will be available for $3 on Saturday. Snacks are offered to patrons on Super Bowl Sunday. The pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m. followed by the game at 5:30 p.m.
Church to offer
free meal
WATERLOO -- First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will sponsor a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Everyone is the area is encouraged to attend. Parking is available in the church lot.
The free meal is scheduled the last Wednesday of every month. For more information, call 234-1537.
Fish fry will be
moved to Feb. 7
WAVERLY -- Due to the predicted below zero weather, the VFW Cootie fish fry scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Feb. 7.
The $8 all-you-care-to-eat meal will be from 5:30 to 7 .m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Day care to hold
fundraiser
FREDERICKSBURG -- The Fun in the Son Day Care and Preschool is having a dinner, silent auction, and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fredericksburg Community Center.
The menu includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad, desserts and beverages. A freewill offering will be taken for the meal.
The silent auction includes items contributed by local businesses and individuals. Anyone wishing to contribute an auction item or baked goods for the bake sale should contact Janiece Kramer at (563)237-6117.
People also can register at smile.amazon.com or www.igive.com with Fun in the Son as the cause and use it for online shopping and searching.
Proceeds from fundraisers are used for building maintenance and day care and preschool programming and supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.