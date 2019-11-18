First United sets holiday dinner
WATERLOO — The First United Methodist Church on Fourth Street and Randolph will host free Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The menu includes pork loin, pie and all the trimmings. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Sullivan Post opens to public
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, at 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public. Doors open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Tuesday $6 meal includes garlic chicken, pasta salad, dinner roll and dessert. Thursday Bingo and snacks run 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday features choice of $5 nacho or $6 nacho supreme. Karaoke will be sponsored by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday features games and snacks.
Sunday pepper tournament will run 2 to 4 p.m. Openings are available for new card players.
Noon Kiwanis hosts Carignan
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, featuring Steve Carignan, this year’s co-host for the United Way campaign.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Free meal set at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Everyone in the area is welcome. The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
Waterloo church hosts free meal
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will host its monthly free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday instead of the last Thursday of the month.
There also will be a produce distribution. For questions, call 234-2920.
There will be no meal in December due to the holidays.
McCann to speak at Dike libraryDIKE — Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking on her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Dike Public Library.
Everyone is invited and there is no charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.