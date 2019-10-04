Church to host special speaker
WATERLOO — The Rev. Steve Cannon will speak at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., during the 2 p.m. service Sunday.
Cannon is director of children’s ministries for the United Pentecostal Church.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
An all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar is set for 5 to 7 p.m. today.
There will be a Whispering Smoke meal with smoked ribs and brisket from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
An omelet and waffle breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with cabbage casserole at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rib and brisket baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Film talk looks at ‘Shawshank’
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with a discussion of “The Shawshank Redemption.”
The 1994 movie is frequently cited as one of the best in cinema history. It’s expected participants view the film prior to the discussion.
There are copies at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries, and it’s available on streaming services.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 2410 Melrose Drive.
Church to serve turkey dinner
JANESVILLE — The Janesville United Methodist Church will serve the annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Janesville’s Riviera-Roose Event Center.
The menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, applesauce, rolls, homemade pie and drink. A bake sale and craft table also are planned.
For advance tickets, call 987-2596 or 231-9265.
Tickets also available at the door.
Church to hold festival Sunday
DUNKERTON — St. Francis Church (Barclay) will have its fall dinner and festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 7837 E. Airline Highway.
The menu includes roast beef and ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, dessert bar, home-baked bread and beverage.
Cost is $9 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 10, and free for children ages 4 and younger.
There will be a country store and raffle. For more information, call Carol Steffen at 822-7879.
Area ARC group marks 65 years
CEDAR FALLS — A “Cheers to 65 Years” anniversary event to celebrate the ARC of Cedar Valley is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at River Hills School, 2700 Grand Blvd.
There will be a juggler, food, face painting, free pumpkins and more. Everyone is welcome.
Women’s Club to host sale
CEDAR FALLS — The annual Cedar Falls Woman’s Club rummage and bake sale is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the club house at 304 Clay St.
There will be lots of miscellaneous items, including garments for men, women and children; toys, jewelry, household items, seasonal items, shoes, bags, and much more.
Blood drive set in Gladbrook
GLADBROOK — The United Methodist Church, 715 Lincoln St., will host a community blood drive from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Hospital plans jewelry sale
CEDAR FALLS — A Masquerade Jewelry Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Cedar Falls Medical Center west dining room.
Masquerade, a nationally known $5 jewelry company, will sell jewelry and accessories for men, women and children, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets and watches.
All proceeds will go toward Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center future projects and health care educational scholarships.
Girls getaway activities set
GRUNDY CENTER — A Grundy Center “Around the World” girls getaway weekend is set for Thursday-Oct. 12, offered by Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street and a volunteer committee.
A special free showing of “Mamma Mia” at the Old 56 Barn west of Grundy Center kicks off the weekend with a Mediterranean flair on Thursday, with family games offered. On Oct. 11, local retailers and restaurants will offer shopping specials, international food and live music.
During the day on Oct. 12, downtown stores will again offer special activities while seven pop-up shops will also appear on the scene. A “Mommy and Me” activity is also available.
The majority of the weekend’s activities are free of charge, while a “passport” may be purchased for admission to one special event, or all six special events.
Event details may be found at www.grundycentercms.org, or by emailing Director@grundy centercms.org
Women’s group hosts luncheon
REINBECK — The Grundy Area Women’s Connection will host a “Fabulous Fall Flavors” luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Oak Leaf Golf Course, 29725 Diagonal Road.
Cost is $10, and all women are welcome.
Sherr Kubly of Edgewood will present “From Dumb to Dynamic,” and there will be a “fall florals for stylish living” feature by Lori Grave and Stephanie Larson of Grundy Center.
Music will be provided by Lucille Nederhoff of Steamboat Rock.
Lecture series starts at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — The department of philosophy and world religions at the University of Northern Iowa will kick off a lecture series commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the department with a lecture by Professor Todd Green on Thursday.
Green is an associate professor of religion at Luther College in Decorah and a former adviser on Islamophobia at the U.S. State Department.
He will speak on “Why Don’t Muslims Condemn Terrorism?: Racist Scapegoating and Western Violence in an Age of Islamophobia” at 7 p.m. in the Maucker Union Ballroom on the UNI campus. His lecture is free and open to the public.
The lecture series will continue in the spring with lectures by UNI alumnus and University of Texas art curator Tracy Bonfitto, Hofstra University professor John Teehan and Yale University professor Seyla Benhabib.
