Museum store
sale Dec. 1
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum’s Museum Store will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 for the Museum Store Association event “Museum Store Sunday.”
“Museum Store Sunday” will be the store’s biggest sale of the year.
Linda McCann, author of many local history books, including “Lost Black Hawk County,” will be in the store for a meet and greet and book signings. Her books are also available for purchase.
The museum’s exhibits will not be opened to visitors during this event, but shopping in the museum store is free of charge.
For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
Wonder Loo
kicks off Nov. 30
WATERLOO -- Main Street Waterloo is kicking off the holiday season with Winter Wonder Loo on Nov. 30.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will start at 10 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run, followed by Shop Downtown Loo and Shop Small Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a visit from Santa from 3 to 7 p.m. at Newton’s Park and the Black’s Building, 501 Sycamore.
The free family-friendly event will feature a number of activities for children at Santa’s Workshop, as well as a holiday cookie plate painting class for adults. There will be holiday music, and CBE Companies will host a hot cocoa bar in Newton’s Park. Santa will arrive at 3:30 p.m.
Jim Walsh and Mayor Quentin Hart will lead the annual tree lighting ceremony, presented by JSA Development, at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.
Hospital to host
support groups
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host support groups from Dec. 1 through 7:
- Dec. 2, 6 to 7 p.m. -- “Healthy You” surgical weight loss support group, holiday party with bingo and prizes. Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
- Dec. 3, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. -- Alzheimer’s/dementia music therapy and caregiver support group. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed. CG Room.
- Dec. 5, 1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding support group. For families with any age breastfeeding child. CG Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.