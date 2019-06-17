VFW plans weekly events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Wednesday is free pool day, and Thursday includes bingo and snacks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday special is Maidrite and chips for $3.50. Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks. Sunday pepper tournament runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
Band concert at Shiloh Market
WATERLOO — The Hansen Elementary fifth-grade band will perform live from 5 to 6 pm. Thursday at the Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Customers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, enjoy free games for the kids, and free hotdogs while the band is playing.
The market is located at Shiloh Baptist Church on 3525 Sager Ave.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Burger or tenderloin baskets will be served from noon 7 p.m. today.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served. A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and a surprise supper is on the menu at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with all-you-can-eat fish and salad from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Breakfast is planned from 9 a.m. to noon June 23.
WFLA No. 104 meets in Clutier
CLUTIER — There will be a special meeting of WFLA No. 104 members at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Clutier’s ZCBH Hall.
Sale of the lodge hall and lot will be discussed.
All members are asked to attend.
Blood drive set in Sumner
SUMNER — There will be a community blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 1 at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
