Choir program set for Sunday
WATERLOO — The Consecrated Choir of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will present the annual request program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The program will include songs from soloists, groups and choirs from Corinthian, and the community, along with a special guest from Cedar Rapids and Milwaukee.
The community is welcome to help celebrate this spirit-filled worship service.
With questions, call the church at 235-0411.
Food giveaway set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church will host a food pantry distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1645 Downing Ave.
It is affiliated with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Church to serve community meal
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will host the monthly community dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is welcome to come, and there is no cost. For more information call 290-5834.
Freedom tour to travel south
WATERLOO — A Waterloo Freedom bus tour will head to Alabama and Tennessee from Nov. 11 through 15.
Memphis, Tenn., and Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma, Ala., are on the itinerary.
Registration deadline is Oct. 25, and cost is $350 per person. For more information, contact Shelly Burch or Abraham Funchess at 291-4441
Presenting sponsor is Allen College.
Diwali festival set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The community is invited to an introduction to the Diwali Festival to meet people of different cultures at an event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Trinity United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 1400 W. Bremer Ave.
Diwali is also known as Festival of Lights, meant to symbolize the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
The event will feature Rangoli sand art for youth, traditional food and Bollywood dancing.
Those interested in attending the event should RSVP to Bob or Kris Brunkhorst at bobkris@brunkhorst.org.
Group to give away clothing
WATERLOO — The Fourth Street Church Row Neighborhood Coalition will host a Fall Clothing Give-away from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium, 620 W. Fifth St.
Enter on the north side of the school.
The event will include winter clothing for needy families in the community. No income verification is required. Child to adult sizes and bedding will be available.
Antioch to host music workshop
WATERLOO — Antioch Baptist Church will present a fall music workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Oct. 18.
The event wraps up with a concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church, 426 Sumner St.
Guest clinician will be minister Brea Hill.
