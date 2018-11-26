Church to host
meal Wednesday
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. Call the church with any questions at 234-1537.
The free meal is held the last Wednesday of every month.
Upper Iowa sets
Holiday Market
FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa University will host its Holiday Market on Sunday.
The annual event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Recreation Center at UIU's Fayette campus.
This year's festivities include a special visit by Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m. More than 40 vendors will sell arts and crafts, gifts, antiques, apparel, food and other items to holiday shoppers throughout the event.
In addition to Santa's stop, the free admission includes children's activities, DIY art classes, live music and door prizes.
VFW Post sets
weekly events
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will serve a $5 meal on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until gone.
The meal includes walking tacos, corn with sweet peppers, cake and cinnamon ice cream.
Wednesday features free pool games. Bingo with snacks is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Drink specials and Karaoke by Casey's Music to Go will be Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Snacks are planned for Saturday during the Hawkeye game. The Pepper tournament will be 2 to 4 pm Sunday.
Noon Kiwanis
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at noon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.
Guests are always welcome to join club meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Fish fry slated
at Waverly Post
WAVERLY -- The VFW M.O.C. Pup Tent 69 will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., on Thursday.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.
Wartburg band
set to perform
WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The concert is in the style of a vintage band concert with selections from the turn of the 20th century.
The 72-member band will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott
A freewill offering will be collected for the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Legion to host
fish fry Friday
DENVER — The Denver American Legion at 161 E. Main St. will host a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Adults are $210, and children ages 6-12 are $5. Cards are accepted.
The menu also includes salads, baked beans, rolls and dessert.
AMVETS to host
cookie walk
CEDAR FALLS -- The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host a cookie walk from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Post No. 49, 1934 Irving St.
There will be free coffee and hot cocoa. Proceeds go toward the Auxiliaries Hospitalized Veterans projects.
Hy-Vee to host
free screenings
WATERLOO -- There will be free blood pressure screenings in December at the Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee.
Times are set for 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Meet dietitian Beth in the pharmacy waiting area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.