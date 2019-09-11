Cemetery group to meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. Friday at Prairie Wind in the Western Home Community, 5313 Caraway Lane, on the south campus in Cedar Falls.
Anyone interested in the cemetery association is welcomed to attend.
Scarecrow vote in Independence
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners invite the public to participate in their “Scarecrow or Garden People Judging” contest Saturday at the Independence Farmers’ Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
The public will vote for their favorite scarecrows and garden people, between 9 a.m. and noon. Prizes will be awarded to the top-voted entries of each category (youth and adult). Individuals or groups may make entries; for group entries, only one prize will be awarded.
Entries must be of registrant or team’s own design and have at least one garden-related component incorporated into the design. Scarecrows (or garden people) must be delivered to the Farmers’ Market between 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday. Scarecrows must be supported only on their own means – no posts will be allowed to be put in the ground at the contest location. At the conclusion of the event, the Master Gardeners ask that entrants pick up their scarecrow (or garden people) by noon.
Registration deadline is Thursday. For more information, or to receive a registration form, contact Roxanne Fuller at (319) 334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu.
Church to host dinner Friday
WATERLOO — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have beef or pork rib dinners and chicken dinners Friday, serving from 11 a.m. until gone. Dine in or carry out.
Dinners are $10 and sandwiches are $5. Dinners come with two sides, dessert and bread. Sides are potato salad, green beans, mac and cheese and spaghetti.
For more information, call the church at 233-1064 or 215-1470. For delivery, call 233-9918.
OWLS event set at Otter Creek
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Conservation will offer an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) program at 10 a.m. Monday at Fontana Park.
Naturalist and Upper Wapsi watershed coordinator Angie Auel will lead a morning exploring Otter Creek and its watershed.
The morning will start with a short presentation in the nature center. The group will head to Otter Creek and explore some of the benthic macro invertebrates (small creatures) that live in the creek.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Cooking class set at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a “Junior Chefs: Family Meals” cooking class from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21.
Kids of all ages can join dietitian Beth to make citrus tea punch, garden spaghetti and meatballs, and parmesan veggie rounds. Register at customer service, by calling 233-3266, or at juniorchefs-september.eventbrite.com.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — There will be an Oelwein blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
