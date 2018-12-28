Woodland walks set for Tuesday
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Conservation will host two hour-long New Year’s woodland walks Jan. 1.
The first starts at 10:30 a.m. at Guy Grover timber, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley. The second is at 1 p.m. at Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd., Independence.
Registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Blood drive set in Alta Vista
ALTA VISTA — An Alta Vista and Elma community blood drive is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Alta Vista Municipal Hall, 800 N. White Ave.
Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Group discusses novel on Jan. 14
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discover Diversity will discuss Amor Towles’ novel “A Gentlman in Moscow” on Jan. 14.
The discussion will be held in the Cedar Falls Pubic Library’s large meeting room from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
It’s the story of Count Alexander Roscov, an aristocrat at the end of the Russian Revolution and his 32 years of captivity.
CV3D is one of the American Association of University Women’s Community Action Projects supporting the organization’s mission and values.
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome.
For more information, contact Dr. Judy Beckman at drjudybeckman@cfu.net.
Green Drinks meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Garden, with information on its history and ways to get involved, including volunteer opportunities, event rentals or just as a natural place to enjoy the outdoors.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
