Movie night set at stadium

WATERLOO — “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” will be the feature film for the Waterloo Bucks Family Movie Night on July 26 at Riverfront Stadium.

The 2009 PG adventure will be played on the 474-square-foot LED video board at Cost Cutters Field.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m. There will be free admission, and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.

CF market plans appreciation day

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have its July customer appreciation day on Saturday.

Free popcorn from Fitkin’s popcorn cube, coffee, lemonade and water will be available while supplies last. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Vendors will have summer vegetables like sweet corn, green beans, cabbage, broccoli, onions, greens, lettuce, and more. Also available are fresh baked goods, popcorn, pottery, crafts, jewelry, eggs, honey, meat, hot food and more.

The market is open every Saturday through October at West Third and Clay.

Weight loss presentation set

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Dr. J. Matthew Glascock of WHC General Surgery Clinic will present.

This event is free and open to all.

