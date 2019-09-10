Cancer action meeting slated
WATERLOO — The Eastern Iowa Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will host a host an affiliate meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Fourth Floor, Room 11.
For information, contact Amy Jardon, Eastern Iowa Affiliate Chair for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at ajardon@pancanvolunteer.org or at 290-7691.
Woodworkers sponsor projects
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will not hold the regular meeting, but will sponsor a display of wood projects during the National Cattle Congress in the Ag building.
Any woodworker may include their project in the display by contacting Reed Craft, 234-6537. The display will also include samples of common wood varieties, rare wood varieties and joints used in woodworking.
Brandon holds cowboy benefit
BRANDON—A cowboy breakfast fundraiser will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Brandon Area Community Center, 802 Main.
The menu will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee and juice. Cost is $9 for ages 11 and older, $5 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children ages 3 and younger.
The breakfast will be cooked outside over open fires and is sponsored by the Brandon Area Community Club. All proceeds go to the Community Center Fund.
Clarksville hosts concert Sunday
CLARKSVILLE — Bluegrass, old time country, and gospel music will be featured at a performance on Sunday at the Reading Park Bandstand, with the Beaver Creek Band.
The evening of music and supper will start at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available, served by the CHS After-Prom parents.
Admission is a freewill donation. The park is located adjacent to the public library, near downtown Clarksville.
Canoeing event set in Hazleton
HAZLETON — There will be a moonlight canoe paddle from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.
The excursion will go from Fontana Lake up into Otter Creek. Paddlers will see some animals settling in for the night, and others just becoming active
There is a registration fee of $5 per person, and the minimum age is 10 and up.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Western Home breakfast set
CEDAR FALLS — The Friends of Western Home Communities will host its 45th annual breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.
Volunteers will serve scrambled eggs, ham, potatoes and mini-cinnamon rolls along with coffee and juice. Tickets are $7, available at the door or in advance at any front desk of Western Home Communities.
Proceeds support projects that enhance the lives of residents.
NAMTA to hold open house
CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will host an open house Saturday at the West Music Store on University Avenue.
There will be a 9 a.m. business meeting, followed by an open house with background piano music provided by NAMTA teachers and students.
All area piano teachers are welcome and invited to come and meet the teachers, have a time of fellowship and learn about the benefits of being a NAMTA teacher.
For more information, contact President Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
