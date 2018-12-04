Try 1 month for 99¢
Backyard birds

VFW schedules weekly activities

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will serve a $5 meal today from 5 p.m. until gone.

The meal includes stuffed pepper soup, dinner roll, fruit cup and dessert.

Free pool games will be Wednesday. Bingo with snacks is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Drink specials and Karaoke by Casey’s Music to Go is set for Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Sullivan Brothers Post will host the VFW district meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The post will be closed to the public until after 2 p.m.

A pepper tournament is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Blood drive set in Reinbeck

REINBECK — An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for noon to 6 p.m. today at the Reinbeck Community Memorial Building.

For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

Nature Kids set in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will host a “backyard birds” Nature Kids program at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1883 125th St.

Bring a child age 3-5 to the park to learn about and explore winter backyard birds. The program will include a story, creating a bird feeder and end with time spent outside. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

‘Holiday Chaos’ set in Fayette

FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University Recreation Center will host “Holiday Chaos” on Saturday.

Children of all ages are invited to attend the free event from 1-3 p.m. at the Fayette Campus recreation center.

The activities include a Reindeer Boot Camp and other crafts and games. The public is welcomed to donate new, unwrapped toys at the event.

Christmas event held in Brandon

BRANDON — Bear Creek Church, 5177 26th Ave., will host its annual Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

There will be food and snacks, door prizes and a silent auction of gift baskets.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments