VFW schedules weekly activities
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will serve a $5 meal today from 5 p.m. until gone.
The meal includes stuffed pepper soup, dinner roll, fruit cup and dessert.
Free pool games will be Wednesday. Bingo with snacks is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Drink specials and Karaoke by Casey’s Music to Go is set for Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Sullivan Brothers Post will host the VFW district meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The post will be closed to the public until after 2 p.m.
A pepper tournament is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Blood drive set in Reinbeck
REINBECK — An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for noon to 6 p.m. today at the Reinbeck Community Memorial Building.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Nature Kids set in Hazleton
HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will host a “backyard birds” Nature Kids program at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1883 125th St.
Bring a child age 3-5 to the park to learn about and explore winter backyard birds. The program will include a story, creating a bird feeder and end with time spent outside. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
‘Holiday Chaos’ set in Fayette
FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University Recreation Center will host “Holiday Chaos” on Saturday.
Children of all ages are invited to attend the free event from 1-3 p.m. at the Fayette Campus recreation center.
The activities include a Reindeer Boot Camp and other crafts and games. The public is welcomed to donate new, unwrapped toys at the event.
Christmas event held in Brandon
BRANDON — Bear Creek Church, 5177 26th Ave., will host its annual Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
There will be food and snacks, door prizes and a silent auction of gift baskets.
