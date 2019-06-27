Poet to speak at Hartman
CEDAR FALLS — Guest presenter on July 14 for the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve is storyteller and poet Laura Sohl-Cryer, who will present “Saplings, Songbirds and Sonnets: An Exuberant Celebration of Nature through Poetry.”
The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Sohl-Cryer will start with a performance of several of her original, nature-inspired sonnets. Attendees will then be invited to walk a Hartman trail together before coming back to the Interpretive Center for a time of creative writing.
The event will conclude with refreshments and an opportunity for participants to share excerpts from their own outdoors-inspired prose and poems.
Sohl-Cryer was the 2016 Winner of the Iowa Poetry Association “Best Sonnet” Award for her poem “The Best Things.” She earned her master’s degree in communication from the University of Northern Iowa
No registration is required for this event, and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed and will support future programming at Hartman.
Get tech help at public library
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will host a “drop-in device advice” technology class from 10 to 11 a.m. July 17.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their library cards with them.
Barbecue meals for sale Friday
WATERLOO — The Brotherhood of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will be selling meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
There will be barbecue (beef and pork) rib sandwiches for $8; slab of ribs, $20; and Polish sausage sandwiches, $7. Cake will be included with each order.
Fred Levy will be the cook. Call the church at 235-0411 for more information or to place an order.
Pond, garden tour planned
WELLSBURG — The Northern Iowa Pond and Koi Club’s 2019 Parade of Ponds and Garden Tour is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13 and 14, rain or shine.
Ten different ponds will be featured each day; people can start at any location.
Cost is $10 per adult or two for $15, with a free raffle ticket for each paid person. Free brats also will be served on Saturday at 501 W. Fourth St. in Wellsburg.
Proceeds will benefit Angels Island projects.
For more information or sites, go to the Northern Iowa Pond and Koi Club Facebook page.
