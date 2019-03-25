Church to mark anniversary
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of hosting free community meals at the church.
The special meal will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
The meal has been held the last Wednesday of every month with members of the church preparing and serving from 100 to 160 people each time. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 234-1537.
AMVETS Riders to host fish fry
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Riders will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, or until the fish is gone, at Post 49, 1934 Irving St.
Cost is $10 per person.
The meal also includes potatoes, coleslaw, and desserts.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today and Tuesday, and bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Hotdogs, brats and hamburgers will be served starting at noon Wednesday. The Cedar Valley Rotary Club will host a free dinner for veterans from 4 to 9 p.m.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Council to host fish fry Friday
WATERLOO — The Knights of Columbus Council 700 will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church.
There also will be macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Adults pay $10, kids age 5-12 pay $5, andf it’s free for kids younger than 5.
NAMI offering sleep program
WATERLOO — NAMI of Black Hawk County will offer a program about sleep and mental health from 7 to 8 p.m. April 2 at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Amber Lacina, an adult psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, will present “Understanding Sleep: Why it plays a Critical Role in Optimal Health and Longevity.”
Lacina is the medical director for North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services, the Adult Crisis Stabilization Center, and the County Social Services I-START Program.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Events set at VFW Post
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public with several activities this week.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the $5 meal will include chicken Alfredo, peas, fruit salad, dinner roll and peach cobbler.
Free pool games are Wednesday. Bingo runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday features $3 chicken sandwich with chips, drink specials and karaoke starting at 8 p.m.
Card games and potluck begin 4 p.m. Saturday. A pepper tournament and snacks will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Kiwanis club sets luncheon
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.
Members will host the Nebraska-Iowa district governor, Susan Walden, and the governor-elect, Lenora Hanna.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
