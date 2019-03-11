Kiwanis club
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.
Program today will be with Dusty Steele and House of Hope Pillars Program.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Those interested are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Lions Club will
serve breakfast
NEW HARTFORD — A New Hartford Lions Club omelet and pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
A bake sale also will benefit the New Hartford Women's Club.
Legion to host
fish, chicken fry
INDEPENDENCE -- The Independence American Legion, Sheehan Tiball Post 30 will serve a fish and chicken fry from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults, with discounts for children 10 and younger. Those younger than 5 are free.
The meal also includes mashed potato, gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, bread and dessert.
Audubon group
meets Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS -- The next meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
Bruce and Marlene Ehresman, known as Mr. and Mrs. Iowa Wildlife, will present "Iowa's Nesting Owls & Barn Owl Restoration in Iowa." They will discuss the status of Iowa's seven nesting owl species, then provide information on the life history of barn owls and how people can do their part to help this species recover and be removed from Iowa's Endangered Species list.
The talk was rescheduled from a prior date.
All are welcome.
Organ recital
slated Friday
WAVERLY -- Karen Black, Wartburg College’s Rudi Inselmann endowed professor of organ, will be the featured organist at the Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday.
The free concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Black in the Chapel Commons.
Black teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills; serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services; and conducts the Kantorei choral ensemble.
She is an active recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday by contacting Marcia Haugen at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.
The series will conclude April 12.
